SPOTTY SHOWERS THIS MORNING

Light rain is possible this morning, especially northeast of the Fox Cities. There’s a disturbance wrapping around low pressure in Ontario, Canada. These showers are also being enhanced by a northwest breeze blowing off of Lake Superior. So, you may have want to have your umbrella handy through lunchtime, but the afternoon will probably be drier.

With cloudy skies and that northwest breeze, our temperatures won’t rise much. We’ll stay in the 40s across the Northwoods, with the lower-half of the 50s in the Fox Valley and closer to the lakeshore.

It’s possible, we’ll see the clouds break open across northern Wisconsin tonight. If that happens, look for areas of frost to develop. The growing season has ended north of Highway 64, but folks a little farther south may want to cover up their cold sensitive plants just in case.

While some sunshine returns tomorrow, there’s another weathermaker on the horizon... A stronger area of low pressure pushing a warm front towards Wisconsin, will produce soaking rain on Friday and Saturday. Much of the state will get 1-3″ of rain through the weekend. Considering we still have drought conditions across Wisconsin, this is probably good news for most folks. This storm will also whip up plenty of wind, making the weekend feel a little raw.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Cloudy and cool. Spotty showers, mainly this morning. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Maybe an evening shower? Late frost NORTH. LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A milder afternoon. Sprinkles NORTH? HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Rainy and breezy. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Continued cloudy. Maybe a shower NORTH? Breezy and cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.