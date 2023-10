EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A company spokesperson says Kwik Trip is having problems with their loyalty program, product shortages, and promotional pricing.

Below is a statement from John McHugh, Vice President of Externals Relations at Kwik Trip.

As you are aware, we are currently experiencing an incident that has caused a disruption to our systems. We will update the communication when services are restored and functioning as usual. As always, we appreciate your patience while we work through this issue.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.