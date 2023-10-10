Shawano parents still concerned about bullying in schools

By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Shawano, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano parents and community members Action 2 News spoke with say bullying has been an ongoing problem and has continued into this school year. This comes after a video surfaced online last May of a student assaulting another student at Shawano Middle School.

Kylee Jones is a parent to a 7th grader at Shawano Middle School and says he’s come home with bruises on his face. She also says her older son experienced the same issue at Shawano Middle and High School roughly ten years ago.

“I still have an eight-year-old that has to go up through this. And I’m struggling. I’m struggling with it. I’ve now become a grandma and I’m like ‘do I quit my job to start homes-schooling?” said Jones.

Shawano Superintendent, Kurt Krizan, says The board spent time over the summer to create more resources for students who are victims of bullying. One example includes ‘The Hawk Way,’ which is a feature on the district’s website, outlining bullying policies, information for students, staff, parents, and how response to bullying is specifically handled.

“We know that a lot of times the communication we have is vague,” said Krizan. “That’s because of due process and some of those pieces involved. We are communicating as often as we can with the information that we have.”

Shawano Community Members, like Craig Carroll, says despite the additional web page, he’s very worried about physical violence at Shawano schools. He says he teaches self-defense Jiu Jitsu classes out of his home.

“Supposedly the school board has worked all summer to update their safety policy on bullying. I don’t know if they’ve done a good job communicating that to the community. I know they have public meetings, but many people can’t get to those,” said Carroll.

Shawano administrators also say they encourage any input from parents and community members.

