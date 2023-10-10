School closures and a $150 million referendum among multiple topics discussed during GBAPS Board work session

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the next two weeks, the Green Bay Area Public Schools Board of Education has a lot to think about and talk over prior to voting on three resolutions pertaining to its 10-Year Facilities Master Plan.

The District is recommending Tank Elementary School be consolidated with Lincoln Elementary School beginning next school year.

Based on the report done by ATS&R, the entire Tank enrollment would fit into Lincoln, which is at 43 percent filled. Tank is an older building and would require expensive upgrades and a gym addition. Lincoln is a much newer building.

Tank Elementary currently has a split feeder pattern, where a portion of students move on to Lombardi Middle School and then Southwest High School, while the other portion moves on to Franklin Middle School and then West High School. If the move occurs, students would follow the Lincoln Elementary feeder pattern of attending Franklin and West. Students who currently attend Tank Elementary currently who live South of West Mason Street would be eligible for transportation. This could change depending on decisions made by the Boundary Advisory Committee.

If the Board does approve this recommendation, the administration will find a new location for Minoka-Hill, as the Task Force originally recommended Minoka-Hill move to Lincoln.

Back on June 5, the Board presented a closing resolution to the District to initiate planning activities to close Tank Elementary School and make the necessary updates to Fort Howard Elementary School in order to relocate the students from Tank. After reviewing the plans, it was determined Fort Howard would need a $6 million addition to consolidate with Tank Elementary, requiring a referendum, and delaying a move for possibly two years.

This move would save the District $873,859 per year.

Along with Tank Elementary, the District is recommending the Board consolidate Keller Elementary School and Kennedy Elementary School for the next school year.

Keller Elementary’s enrollment is at 44 percent capacity, so Kennedy has the capacity to take in all of Keller’s enrollment without the need for structural changes. Closing the school would result in a $820,496 annual savings and a $2.1 million savings in avoiding replacing the HVAC system.

This change also does not change Keller’s feeder pattern as they would continue to move on to Lombardi Middle School and then Southwest High School once the move to Kennedy is made. Plus all students who live in the Keller attendance area would be eligible for busing to Kennedy due to having to cross Mason Street.

One of the biggest potential changes that could come from this move is the creation of a new west-side elementary school that would combine students from Keller, Kennedy, and Macarthur. It would be built on the site just behind the current site of Kennedy Elementary School.

That change is all in part of a discussion for a potential capital referendum totaling $150 million.

Other preliminary projects on the list include:

renovations to West High School to accommodate John Dewey Academy of Learning and/or the District Office

security upgrades district-wide

Safety improvements at schools including ADA-compliant issues

academic improvements at facilities including technology

facility projects not impacted by the Facilities Master Plan including an auditorium at Red Smith, an addition at Lombardi Middle to increase capacity in the commons and kitchen

HVAC system upgrades, roofs, flooring, etc.

Finally, the District recommended to the Board that they modify the resolution specific to West High School to allow time to further explore IB pathway possibilities; for example, possibly putting 7th and 8th grade IB students at West High School.

They are requesting the Board remove West High School from the referendum resolution that had the District Offices and JDAL move into West High School.

“If we say yes to this we are basically stopping, ceasing all activity against the John Dewey and the DOB referendum question because we are taking it outright, so it’s no longer going to be a part of any kind of feasibility or preparation for a referendum question,” Board Vice President James Lyerly said.

Some board members were hesitant to vote on that recommendation at its next meeting as they asked for a little more time and data to look at before making a decision. District officials say the Board has until January to create a referendum question that the community will vote on in April.

“I’m a little concerned about that, almost to the point where I’m second guessing do I want to vote to close any more schools until we pass a resolution to close DOB,” Board Member Andrew Becker said.

“I think that we need to either come up with a resolution at some point to disperse DOB and have that as an up or down vote within the Board of where our goal is on that and that’s the next moving piece, and I agree with you Andrew (Becker) and I’m concerned with if we pass this now that takes away any opportunity to use referendum money to retrofit any building, specifically West High School to take some of the staff to make sure we are having a full building,” Board Member Bryan Milz said.

The Board will take a vote on these recommendations at its next meeting on Monday, October 23.

