QUIET WEDNESDAY... THEN TURNING RAINY & WINDY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Less breezy today compared to yesterday
By David Ernst
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight but some spots may begin to clear prior to sunrise. This would be most likely to the north of Green Bay, and patchy frost is possible for any spots that clear with temperatures falling into the 30s. Otherwise, lows in the low 40s are more likely where clouds hang on... around the Fox Cities and Lakeside.

We’ll have a decent Wednesday with variably cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the mid/upper 50s. Our next weather maker is a big low pressure system that will affect our region Thursday through Saturday. There is still the potential of 1-3″ of rain Thursday night through Saturday. The highest totals may occur from the Fox Valley and to the south. Easterly winds with gusts in the 30-40+ mph range crank up as well Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

High school football Friday night doesn’t look good and viewing for the solar eclipse Saturday morning continues to look unlikely for NE Wisconsin. Breezy, cool, and mostly cloudy conditions linger into Sunday and Monday along with below normal highs in the lower half of the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THURSDAY: ENE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, some breaks like. Frost possible where clouds clear... mainly NORTH. LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy. Rain arrives LATE. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Rainy and windy. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Continued cloudy with lingering sprinkles. Breezy and cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Still seasonably cool, but with more sunshine. HIGH: 53

