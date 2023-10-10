Outagamie County looking to update hazard mitigation plan

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County is updating its hazard mitigation plan and is asking for residents and business owners to review it and give their input.

The plan seeks to reduce or eliminate risk to life or property, focusing on the hazards, risks, and vulnerabilities in the community to reduce the impact of those hazards.

The draft of the plan will be available for public comment for the next 30 days.

Both the draft plan and the community feedback form can be found at the attached links.

For more information, contact the Outagamie County Emergency Maintenance office at 920-832-6361, or look at the current hazard mitigation plan on their website.

