Officers who shot, killed man in Neenah cleared of wrongdoing

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Undercover drug officers involved in a deadly shooting in Neenah have been cleared of wrongdoing.

The findings were released Tuesday by the Sheboygan County District Attorney who had been asked to review the August 2 incident at a gas station on South Commercial Street.

Members of the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit were trying to arrest a man during an undercover operation.

They say the man, later identified as 37-year-old Nathan Briese, took out a weapon when confronted and was shot four times.

The names of the officers involved are being kept confidential due to ongoing investigations.

