Officers who shot, killed man in Neenah cleared of wrongdoing

Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Undercover drug officers involved in a deadly shooting in Neenah have been cleared of wrongdoing.

The findings were released Tuesday by the Sheboygan County District Attorney who had been asked to review the August 2 incident at a gas station on South Commercial Street.

Members of the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit were trying to arrest a man during an undercover operation.

They say the man, later identified as 37-year-old Nathan Briese, took out a weapon when confronted and was shot four times.

The names of the officers involved are being kept confidential due to ongoing investigations.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
Old Dominion is in the lineup for the XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh, August 8-10, 2024
Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey lined up for XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh
crash image
Sheriff’s office identifies Beaver Dam teen killed in Green Lake County crash
Peng Yang is accused of firing shots into the air in Appleton
29-year-old accused of gunfire in Appleton
UWGB raising tuition at branch campuses
Nine staff members to be laid off from UWGB, letter to faculty says

Latest News

KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Exterior of the Outagamie County courthouse building.
Outagamie County looking to update hazard mitigation plan
Charlie Berens to perform at Resch Center
Charlie Berens “Good Old Fashioned” Tour coming to Green Bay
Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport departures arrivals sign
Austin Straubel International Airport holding holiday tree decorating contest