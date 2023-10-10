Officers who shot, killed man in Neenah cleared of wrongdoing
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Undercover drug officers involved in a deadly shooting in Neenah have been cleared of wrongdoing.
The findings were released Tuesday by the Sheboygan County District Attorney who had been asked to review the August 2 incident at a gas station on South Commercial Street.
Members of the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit were trying to arrest a man during an undercover operation.
They say the man, later identified as 37-year-old Nathan Briese, took out a weapon when confronted and was shot four times.
The names of the officers involved are being kept confidential due to ongoing investigations.
