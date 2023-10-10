Missing person in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing woman in the City of Shawano, they announced today, October 10, on their Facebook page.

49-year-old Malinda Kleeman went missing near the Border’s Hotel and Shawano Cafe on Highway 22 outside the City of Shawano. She is not believed to be in possession of a vehicle, and her cellphone is turned off. She likes to frequent cemeteries, wooded areas, and bodies of water.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office at 715-526-3111.

