Jewish community reacts to outbreak of war in Israel

War in Israel, local reactions from Rabbis
By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Jewish community in our area is sharing their reaction to the devastating attacks in Israel. Local Rabbis we spoke with say the images coming out of the Middle East, are appalling. While the violence is happening thousands of miles away, they say it hits close to home.

Rabbi Shaina Bacharach from Cnesses Israel Temple in Green Bay says almost everyone from her congregation knows someone in Israel.

“These aren’t strangers, these are people we know and care about, and not even just the Jewish community, I mean the whole country,” Rabbi Shaina Bacharach from Synagogue congregation Cnesses Israel Temple in Green Bay said.

Another Rabbi in our area says he’s spent the past few days helping people make contact with loved ones in Israel to make sure they’re okay.

“Practically speaking, nobody slept for a good 48 hours. They have been trying to help the soldiers, police, victims in the area to make sure they’re physically safe,” Rabbi Michoel Feinstein from the Chabad of the Bay Area said.

He says trying to connect people here to family and friends there has been difficult due to connectivity issues in affected areas.

“A lot of people ask the unanswerable question of ‘why?’ ‘Why should innocent people be killed for no reason? Why should there be war in the first place?’ The fundamental answer is....’What can we do going forward?’” Rabbi Feinstein said.

While Israel and its allies work to support the vulnerable region, the Jewish community in Green Bay is encouraging people to support the thousands affected by acts of terror.

