It’s World Mental Health Day. Do you know how your children are?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s World Mental Health Day, a good day, as any day, to check in on your child to see how they’re doing emotionally.

Experts say having open communication is really important to a parent-child relationship. That trust they have towards you is important so they feel OK to open up and be vulnerable.

Pediatric psychologists say you can openly ask your child some questions. For example, have you been feeling anxious or depressed? Have you been more sad or worried than usual lately?

From there, doctors stress it’s important to let your child take charge of the conversation. They urge you not to invalidate or dismiss their feelings.

Although they may not outright say they’re struggling with anxiety or depression, there are signs to look out for.

Doctors say your child may become more irritable or start showing little interest in activities they used to enjoy. They may have trouble sleeping.

That’s emotional, but there are physical symptoms to watch for, too, like stomachaches or frequent headaches, and asking to stay home from school more often.

When they’re not acting like themselves is when it’s time to seek professional help.

Above all, doctors say it’s crucial for you to build trust with your kids by responding to them in a nonjudgmental way.

This lets children know they can confide in their parents, no matter what they’re talking about.

