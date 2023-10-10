It’s World Mental Health Day. Do you know how your children are?

How to recognize signs of depression or anxiety in children
Here are signs of depression or anxiety in children
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s World Mental Health Day, a good day, as any day, to check in on your child to see how they’re doing emotionally.

Experts say having open communication is really important to a parent-child relationship. That trust they have towards you is important so they feel OK to open up and be vulnerable.

Pediatric psychologists say you can openly ask your child some questions. For example, have you been feeling anxious or depressed? Have you been more sad or worried than usual lately?

From there, doctors stress it’s important to let your child take charge of the conversation. They urge you not to invalidate or dismiss their feelings.

Although they may not outright say they’re struggling with anxiety or depression, there are signs to look out for.

Doctors say your child may become more irritable or start showing little interest in activities they used to enjoy. They may have trouble sleeping.

That’s emotional, but there are physical symptoms to watch for, too, like stomachaches or frequent headaches, and asking to stay home from school more often.

When they’re not acting like themselves is when it’s time to seek professional help.

Above all, doctors say it’s crucial for you to build trust with your kids by responding to them in a nonjudgmental way.

This lets children know they can confide in their parents, no matter what they’re talking about.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
Old Dominion is in the lineup for the XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh, August 8-10, 2024
Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey lined up for XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh
crash image
Sheriff’s office identifies Beaver Dam teen killed in Green Lake County crash
Appleton Police squad cars
29-year-old accused of gunfire in Appleton
UWGB raising tuition at branch campuses
Nine staff members to be laid off from UWGB, letter to faculty says

Latest News

Generic photo - Family teaching child how to ride a bike, Photo Date: 11/4/2020
Study shows importance of a parent-child bond
Helping local women feed infants during formula shortage
Study: Infant formula warmers may not get hot enough
Children in a classroom
Study: Prevalence of ADHD was steady during the pandemic
Woman Sleeping
Losing sleep? Check your blood pressure