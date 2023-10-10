First lady spends second day in Wisconsin on Menominee Reservation

NEOPIT, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s day two of first lady Jill Biden’s visit to Northeast Wisconsin. Tuesday, she’s making stops in Neopit and Keshena after spending time in Green Bay Monday night.

Tuesday afternoon, Biden, who has a doctorate in education, will participate in the College of Menominee Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Summit. She’ll also learn about the Menominee tribe’s approach to community education and sustainable development.

The White House says she’ll tour the Menominee Tribal Enterprises sawmill in Neopit to learn about the tribe’s sustainable forest management.

Monday she attended an event hosted by the American Cancer Society, the NFL Crucial Catch Monday Night Football watch party.

Cancer has impacted the Biden family. The first lady had skin cancer removed earlier this year, and her stepson, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

She also discussed the Biden cancer moonshot, which is an initiative started by then-Vice President Joe Biden back in 2016. The main goal of the cancer moonshot is to help prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047.

“We all know that one of the best ways to fight cancer is to catch it early, and I know you’re so busy taking care of everyone else in your families and in your lives, but I’m asking you to put your health first,” Mrs. Biden said.

The first lady will wrap up her visit to Wisconsin in the afternoon. Jason Zimmerman will have a full report this evening on Action 2 News.

