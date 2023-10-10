Faulks Brothers Construction appealing denied Iola sand mine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Faulks Brothers Construction is filing an appeal on the decision to deny a permit for a sand mine on Iola Car Show grounds.

The mine was first proposed in order to extract materials for additional parking structures for the car show, to which the Waupaca County planning and zoning board denied it following massive opposition from local residents.

A public hearing has been scheduled regarding the appeal for October 30th at 9 a.m. at the Waupaca County Courthouse,

It will be open to the public both in-person and through Zoom.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.