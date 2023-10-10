Fans flock to Las Vegas for Packers game

LAS VEGAS (WBAY) - Thousands of Packers fans rolled the dice and traveled to Vegas to watch Monday night’s game.

The goal: take over Raiders country and paint Allegiant Stadium green and gold. Some fans told us they traveled to Vegas from as far as two thousand miles away to talk cheesehead tradition with fans from around the world.

“When we heard the Packers were playing the Raiders in Vegas it was a must, an absolute must,” said Aaron Dolan, a fan from Dublin, Ireland.

“I’ve got a bucket list to see every game where the Packers were playing, and this is game number 16, Las Vegas!” said Packers fan Tim Majewski. “Sounds like there’s going to be a lot of them, a lot of green in there a lot of hoots and hollers a lot of go Packers.”

You see nothing but cheese heads at Vega’s Parkway Tavern for the first Packers Everywhere Pep Rally.

“We have fans from Ireland, Germany, California, Atlanta… everywhere here in Vegas,” said Haylee Helmle, Fan Engagement Manager.

In just one place in Sin City you might see former Packer players like Na’il Diggs.

“It feel great feels like you’re at home at a Packers bar at home in Green Bay, Wisconsin,” said Diggs.

Even Packers CEO Mark Murphy had to join the party.

Fans are saying, sure, the Vegas experience is part of it, but also looking forward to seeing Packers play for the first time in Vegas. We also discovered Big Dog’s Brewing Company, a bar with a Packers fan club known as the Packer Backers.

Big Dog’s showing love for the Packers and Wisconsin Badgers at every turn. General Manager Josh Brown says even he has a special Packer connection.

“My wife was born in Wisconsin and was a Packers fan so it’s in and around my life between work and home,” said Brown.

The owner also played for the Badgers.

No destination is too far away for fans to cheer on their green and gold.

