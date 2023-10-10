DHS says syphilis cases on the rise in Wisconsin

Syphilis rise in VA
Syphilis rise in VA(wwbt)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is seeing a continued rise in cases of syphilis, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

DHS has issued a memo to health care providers in the state calling for increased awareness and testing for the sexually transmitted infection (STI) syphilis.

According to a news release from DHS, cases of syphilis increased 19% (1,608 to 1,916) from 2021 to 2022. Among those cases, congenital syphilis increased 81% (16 to 29) during this same time period. By comparison, Wisconsin had an average of 0-2 congenital syphilis cases per year in the 2010′s.

Syphilis is caused by a type of bacteria known as Treponema pallidum which is spread through sexual contact. Congenital syphilis impacts those who are pregnant and have syphilis and then pass the infection to their unborn child.

Before birth, DHS says syphilis can cause miscarriage, premature delivery, or low birth weight. Up to 40% of babies with congenital syphilis may be stillborn or die from the infection. At birth, a baby with a syphilis infection may not have signs or symptoms of disease. However, if the baby does not receive treatment right away, the baby may develop serious problems, such as cataracts, deafness, or seizures, which could also lead to death.

Syphilis is treatable with antibiotics.

