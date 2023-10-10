Coats for Kids collection reaches the halfway mark

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, October 10, marks the halfway point in the Coats for Kids campaign. We know the collection box in the lobby of the WBAY Building in Green Bay is filling up thanks to your generous donations.

Officials at the Salvation Army say they had over 500 families register for coats in the first couple days of the sign-up. The Salvation Army is looking for donations of new or gently-used coats for kids of all ages but especially older kids.

“It’s always the teen, it’s always the adult sizes we still are short on,” Becky Darrow, director of social services for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, said. “So anything from an adult small to an adult 3x, those ones are really really needed.”

You can donate coats and accessories through October 26 -- hats, scarves, mittens and gloves are needed, too. CLICK HERE for a list and map of drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

The 2023 Coats for Kids collection runs September 25 to October 26 (WBAY)

