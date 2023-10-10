Coats for Kids collection reaches the halfway mark

The donation drive is especially in need of adult sizes, from small to 3x
This cold downturn in the weather is a reminder that kids and families need your help
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday, October 10, marks the halfway point in the Coats for Kids campaign. We know the collection box in the lobby of the WBAY Building in Green Bay is filling up thanks to your generous donations.

Officials at the Salvation Army say they had over 500 families register for coats in the first couple days of the sign-up. The Salvation Army is looking for donations of new or gently-used coats for kids of all ages but especially older kids.

“It’s always the teen, it’s always the adult sizes we still are short on,” Becky Darrow, director of social services for the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay, said. “So anything from an adult small to an adult 3x, those ones are really really needed.”

You can donate coats and accessories through October 26 -- hats, scarves, mittens and gloves are needed, too. CLICK HERE for a list and map of drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

The 2023 Coats for Kids collection runs September 25 to October 26
The 2023 Coats for Kids collection runs September 25 to October 26(WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
Old Dominion is in the lineup for the XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh, August 8-10, 2024
Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey lined up for XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh
crash image
Sheriff’s office identifies Beaver Dam teen killed in Green Lake County crash
Appleton Police squad cars
29-year-old accused of gunfire in Appleton
UWGB raising tuition at branch campuses
Nine staff members to be laid off from UWGB, letter to faculty says

Latest News

Featured Links
Halloween party
Trick or Treat hours 2023
Events at the Menominee Park Zoo are being relocated due to road construction
Two Menominee Park Zoo Halloween events relocated
The public is invited to carve pumpkins for downtown Manitowoc parks and businesses
Manitowoc to host first Pumpkin Palooza to celebrate Halloween