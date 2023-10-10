CLOUDY & COOL THIS AFTERNOON, BIGGER SYSTEM LATE IN THE WEEK

Clouds will be very persistent this afternoon and a few more spotty rain showers are possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s... well below the average high of 61°. Thankfully the winds aren’t as strong today.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected tonight but some spots may get some clearing. The latest data suggest locations NORTH of Green Bay may have the best shot at that. Any spot that clears out may get frost with temperatures falling into the 30s. Otherwise, lows in the low 40s are more likely where clouds hang on.

We’ll have a decent Wednesday with variably cloudy skies, reasonably light winds, and highs in the 50s. Green Bay and the Fox Valley will near 60° in the afternoon. Not too bad!

Our next weather maker is a big low pressure system that will affect our region Thursday through Saturday. There is still the potential of 1-3″ of rain Thursday night through Saturday. The highest totals may occur from the Fox Valley and to the south. Easterly winds with gusts in the 30-40+ mph range crank up as well Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

High school football Friday night doesn’t look good and that solar eclipse slated for Saturday morning continues to look unlikely for NE Wisconsin. Breezy, cool, and mostly cloudy conditions linger into Sunday and Monday along with below normal highs in the low to mid 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Cloudy and cool. Spotty showers possible. HIGH: 52

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early, some breaks like. Frost possible where clouds clear (NORTH?). LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy. Rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Rainy and windy. Thunder possible SOUTH. HIGH: 54 LOW: 48

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Continued cloudy. Maybe a shower NORTH? Breezy and cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.