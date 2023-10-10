CLOUDS INCREASE THIS AFTERNOON, SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

Clouds hang around tonight but they should limit how cold it gets. A widespread frost is NOT expected. Lows will be in the low 40s to upper 30s. Some spots west and southwest of the Fox Cities towards central Wisconsin could get have a little clearing... and that is where some frost could occur tonight.

A cloudy day is on tap for Tuesday. Spotty rain showers could develop, especially north of Green Bay. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s should be the general rule. Winds won’t be as strong, but some gusts of 15-20 mph are possible. Skies may clear to some degree at night, so patchy frost could develop Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

We’ll be in between weather makers on Wednesday so expect a little more sun and milder highs in the upper 50s. Winds shouldn’t be too much of an issue either. There’s a stronger storm that will impact us later in the week. A soaking rain is expected with 1-3″ of rainfall possible from Thursday night through Saturday.

The heaviest rain, with a few possible thunderstorms, will be on Friday. High school football games this week will not have very good weather. The storm will also create plenty of wind as we head into next weekend. Unfortunately, the overcast skies will likely prevent us from getting a view of an annular solar eclipse Saturday morning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few showers possible. Continued cool. LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Overcast skies. Isolated showers... mainly NORTH. Cool and brisk. Frost possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Early frost possible. Partly cloudy. A little milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops by evening. Turning breezy. HIGH: 58 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Quite breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. A lingering sprinkle. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with seasonably cool temperatures. HIGH: 54

