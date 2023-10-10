City of Menominee now has 5 cannabis dispensaries open for business

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Menominee had zero recreational cannabis dispensaries at the beginning of July, now, there are five: The Fire Station, RIZE, Lume, Higher Love and Nirvana.

The city has a competitive environment, mainly because of its geographic location, which is just across the border from Wisconsin, where marijuana remains illegal.

The Fire Station was the first dispensary to open in late July.

“Menominee was one of the areas that we identified as a great location for us,” said Stosh Wasik, CEO and co-founder of The Fire Station. “You know, it resonates with our brand, it’s relatable. We are born and raised, we’re Yoopers.”

The five dispensaries only offer curbside or drive-thru services, for now. Opening without having an actual store for people to walk in allowed the dispensaries to get opened sooner.

“Our building up front isn’t going to be open until spring of 2024,” Wasik said. “So, it’s a great opportunity for people to get used to us and get used to our brand and get used to the way that things work, and also provide safe and reliable accessibility to cannabis to people in the community. We were able to do it six to nine months sooner than we had traditionally planned.”

Even though some of the dispensaries are only 300 feet away from each other, like The Fire Station and Lume, servicing a wider community than just Menominee keeps them all busy.

“We stay pretty busy all day,” said Steven Schilly, Lume manager. “It’s really nice. It gets a lot of the community out here. We try and be involved as much as we can, and we just try to make sure we’re getting everybody what they need.”

Lume has 40 parking spaces and room for 25 more cars to wait in line.

“People are really excited to have a spot that’s going to offer more locations, which just makes it more convenient for everyone,” Schilly said. “It just allows closer access for different people in the Upper Peninsula.”

Lindsay Martwick is director of retail operations for Higher Love. She said, she’s also been hearing how excited the community is to have the new dispensaries.

“We have had people walking up to our building because, obviously, we’re in this little plaza here, so we see a lot of traffic and a lot of people,” Martwick said. “Everyone has been so positive and so responsive to us being here!”

Ongoing lawsuits mean the futures of Higher Love, Lume and Nirvana are uncertain, but for now, all businesses remain open.

