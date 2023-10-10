Charlie Berens “Good Old Fashioned” Tour coming to Green Bay

Wisconsin native will be at the Resch Center next April
Charlie Berens to perform at Resch Center
Charlie Berens to perform at Resch Center(Mayo Civic Center)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin comedian, author, journalist, and musician Charlie Berens will be on tour in Green Bay, officials with the Resch Center announced today.

As part of his “Good Old Fashioned” tour, Berens will make a stop at Green Bay’s Resch Center on April 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct 13 and 10 a.m. on the Resch Center website, by phone at 800-8905-0071, and at the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center.

Charlie Berens is known for his Manitowoc Minute YouTube show, which explores Midwest culture, news, and weirdness. He’s become a Wisconsin favorite since the launch of the Manitowoc Minute, and branched into stand-up comedy, with 3 U.S. tours, written comedic music with the bluegrass comedy record Unthawed with Adam Greul, and written the New York Times Best-Selling The Midwest Survival Guide.

