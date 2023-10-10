Austin Straubel International Airport holding holiday tree decorating contest

New program looks to decorate the airport’s 20-foot tall tree
Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport departures arrivals sign
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport is inviting artists and non-profits to show how they would decorate the airport’s holiday tree.

The 20-foot tall artificial evergreen tree is a centerpiece of holiday travel through Green Bay, and for the first time, Austin Straubel International Airport will hold a tree decorating contest to decide what it will look like.

The airport will accept proposals until Oct. 30th, from any artist or nonprofit organization. The proposal can be a drawing, photo, video, or any other way to demonstrate the decorating idea and the idea does not need to be travel-themed. The winner will be announced on Nov 6 and the winner can start decorating the week after Thanksgiving. The reward for the selected proposal will be $2,000 to use for the actual decorating of the tree, with any other decorating costs falling on the winner.

The design cannot be offensive, and any proposals that have a donation request to a non-profit in them will need to be reviewed with a legal counsel. The panel of judges will be 3 community members, with the airport director as a final decision maker.

Submissions can be emailed to susan.levitte@flygrb.com or delivered/mailed to:

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport 2077 Airport Drive, Suite 18 (Susan Levitte) Green Bay, WI 54313

More information on the contest can be found on the Austin Straubel International Airport website.

