Attorney General Josh Kaul brings awareness to domestic violence

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul wants more people to know the impact of rising domestic violence crimes. Attorney General Kaul visited Oshkosh to bring awareness throughout the state. His visit comes in October which is known as national domestic violence awareness month.

According to Attorney General Kaul based on a study done by the violence policy center in 2020 there were 60 domestic violence cases in which women were murdered by men in the state. This study makes Wisconsin eighth in the nation that year in deaths resulting from domestic violence.

“Domestic violence has no place in our communities,” Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith said.

Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith says oftentimes it’s a silent crime that goes unreported until serious harm is done. Smith says since 2019, the Oshkosh Police Department has responded to an average of 907 domestic calls for service a year.

“This is a crime that can be continuing in nature that people who are working to exert power and control over an intimate partner are usually doing that over a lengthy period of time. It’s not simply a sporadic incident,” Wisconsin Attorney general Josh Kaul said.

Attorney General Kaul says this kind of crime can impact people over multiple generations.

“So intervening, getting people to services and connecting them the resources they need to get out of domestic violence situations makes a big difference in community safety,” Attorney General Kaul said.

Anne Kessenich with the Office of Crime Victim Services says they rely heavily on their community partners to do outreach, letting people know services are available.

“Obviously prevention is key, but we can’t prevent everything and that does result in victims needing services but relying on those community-based advocates to really get the word out in their community about resources and what healthy relationships should look like and what to do if somebody finds themselves in a relationship that isn’t healthy and that they need to leave,” Kessenich said.

“Crimes of passion are often the hardest to prevent. I believe that any person who is in a relationship and believes they need help should reach out to the support that’s in our community sooner than later,” Smith said.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the national domestic violence 24/7 hotline at: 1-800-799-7233

You can also text START to 88788.

In Oshkosh Tuesday, State Attorney General Josh Kaul spoke during the Fourth Annual Domestic Violence Summit.

