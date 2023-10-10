3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The science behind vegetarians

Only 3-4% of American adults are true vegetarians, though many others “dabble” with the lifestyle, but still consume some meat or animal products.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Only 3-4% of American adults are true vegetarians, though many others “dabble” with the lifestyle, but still consume some meat or animal products.

A new body of research finds that true vegetarians actually have a few unique genes that may account for their ability to stay with their diet.

Brad Spakowitz explains more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
Old Dominion is in the lineup for the XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh, August 8-10, 2024
Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey lined up for XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh
crash image
Sheriff’s office identifies Beaver Dam teen killed in Green Lake County crash
UWGB raising tuition at branch campuses
Nine staff members to be laid off from UWGB, letter to faculty says
Peng Yang is accused of firing shots into the air in Appleton
29-year-old accused of gunfire in Appleton

Latest News

Only 3-4% of American adults are true vegetarians, though many others “dabble” with the...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The science behind vegetarians
Impeachment of Protasiewicz may be off the table
Impeachment of Protasiewicz may be off the table
Josh Kaul
Attorney General Josh Kaul brings awareness to domestic violence
Coats for Kids distribution, Nov. 5 2022
Coats for Kids collection reaches the halfway mark