Two Menominee Park Zoo Halloween events relocated

The two events needed to be moved because of road construction
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Ongoing road construction in Oshkosh’s Menominee Park has moved two upcoming events to the Leach Amphitheater.

Brews at the Leach, a free Halloween craft brew part from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 20, and Zooloween Boo, a trick-or-treating event and Halloween party for families on Saturday, October 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. have both been relocated to the Leach Amphitheater. For more information on these events, please visit the City of Oshkosh events calendar.

WBAY has previously reported on the reconstruction of Pratt Trail and the relocating of Menominee Park events, you can read about it here.

