Ripon woman sentenced for drug overdose death of husband, other drug charges

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman convicted in June for the overdose death of her husband, as well as the non-fatal overdoses of three other people, was sentenced Monday to 11-and-a-half years in prison.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney said in a statement that Carla Endeward was also sentenced to 16 years of extended supervision, totaling a 27 ½ year bifurcated prison term.

Endeward was convicted of reckless homicide and 8 additional felonies after a five-day jury trial on June 23. A judge sentenced her Monday for her role in the fentanyl drug death of her husband. She was also accused of three other fentanyl overdoses that didn’t result in a death.

“Fentanyl is a scourge on our society that is destroying lives and forcing parents to bury their children. This is another life lost that nearly resulted in a second death,” said D.A. Eric Toney. “Our criminal justice system must act to hold those accountable that peddle poison in our communities and deter others from allowing drugs to flow freely in our communities. The Ripon Police Department was dedicated in their investigation to find justice for the victims and accountability to the defendant. I hope this sentence helps others find treatment and deters others from going down the path of addiction.”

Endeward was convicted of the following counts: 1: First Degree Reckless Homicide; 2, 4, 6, and 8: Maintaining a Drug Trafficking; 3: Obtain Prescription Drug by Fraud; 5, 7, and 9: First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.

