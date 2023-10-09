Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody claimed the big jackpot in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, but someone who bought a ticket in Green Bay can claim to be a millionaire.

A ticket sold at the Kwik Trip at 2400 University Ave. matched the 5 regular numbers Saturday:

47-54-57-60-65 Powerball: 19

According to the Wisconsin Lottery website, this would be the second most valuable Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay since 2018. Last year, an Oneida couple won over $316 million with a ticket they purchased at a Green Bay gas station.

The odds of a million-dollar winner are 1 in 11,688,054.

The odds of hitting all 5 numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338.

Unfortunately, the millionaire claim is only good until the winner cashes in their ticket. According to TaxAct, after federal and state taxes, the winner will keep $683,500.

Prizes over $200,000 need to be claimed in-person at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison.

The next Powerball drawing Wednesday night has an estimated worth over $1.5 billion, the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The cash payout would be almost $680 million.

