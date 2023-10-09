Packers looking for annual Festival of Lights tree

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As part of their annual Festival of Lights, the Green Bay Packers are looking for a tree and are taking proposals from fans.

Any interested residents from Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan with a 40-50 foot tall evergreen tree are asked to submit a proposal to the Festival of Lights website. The proposals should have a photo of the tree and a written proposal of 100 words or less. The selected proposal this year will receive 4 tickets to the Packers game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 17.

The Packers will be taking proposals until Wednesday, Nov. 8.

After the winner is selected, the Packers will arrange for harvest and transport of the tree. The tree will arrive at Lambeau Field on Monday, Nov. 27 and be part of an event at the Lambeau Field Atrium to celebrate the holiday season, headlined by the formal lighting of the tree in Harlan Plaza. Volunteers will also be at the event to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots.

