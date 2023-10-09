Packers fans well-represented in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WBAY) - Even though it’s quiet at Lambeau Field, we’re representing in Las Vegas! The Packers take on the Raiders Monday night at Allegiant Stadium in another primetime game.

Packers fans were already partying on the Vegas strip this weekend, confident the green and gold can bring home a win.

The team held a Packers Everywhere pep rally to hype up fans for the road game at the Vegas Bar Pkwy Tavern. From green and gold feathers and beads and jerseys to a Packers-themed Elvis suit, these fans are bringing the energy of Green Bay to Vegas.

Our sister station found dedicated fans from Texas and California who think at least a thousand fans showed up nearly 2,000 miles from Titletown.

“As you can see, you can’t even get in -- it’s standing room only. You know, Packers fans who get together, it’s like family. This is like a big family. It doesn’t matter where you’re at. Go pack go! Let’s go! Go Pack go!” Packers fan Jim Bernacchi cheered.

“We gotta have a thousand-plus Cheeseheads here having a good time. We have Raider folks here. That’s what we do. It’s all love,” Packers fan Anthony Leonard said.

Playing against the Raiders means the Packers are facing off against old friend Davante Adams.

