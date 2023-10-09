Oneida Nation plans ceremony for Indigenous Peoples Day

The Oneida Nation is holding a ceremony to give thanks and will release a red tail hawk into the wild
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, October 9, is Indigenous Peoples Day to honor Indigenous culture and people. A local tribe is commemorating the day.

The Oneida Nation is holding a ceremony starting at 8 o’clock Monday morning that includes a tobacco burning ceremony to give thanks. Gov. Tony Evers will be in attendance.

Oneida Nation members say it’s important for everyone to commemorate the day.

“It’s important that our neighbors realize the importance of who the Oneida Nation is. Our legacy, I’m standing here before our veterans wall, and the Oneida people fought on behalf of the United States in every conflict since the Revolutionary War,” Bobbie Webster, Oneida public relations, said.

Monday’s ceremony also includes the release of a red tail hawk back into the wild. The hawk was rehabilitated at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The ceremony will take place on the Pow Wow grounds behind the Norbert Hill Center, N7210 Seminary Rd.

