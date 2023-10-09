Nine staff members to be laid off from UWGB, letter to faculty says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Nine staff members at UW-Green Bay will soon lose their jobs as part of the school’s budget plan, according to a letter addressed to school faculty and staff from the Chancellor’s Office.

“[W]e have decided on the following course of action to strengthen our financial position this year and begin to reduce our ongoing structural deficit. The steps taken below and since the start of the semester will ensure that we stay above $5 million in our GPR/Tuition Fund reserves in FY24. They will also reduce our structural deficit by $381,800,” states the letter sent Monday.

The cutting of nine positions is described as “the most painful aspect” of the budget cuts announced by the university, according to the staff letter, which also states the personnel reductions will save UW-Green Bay $322,114 in recurring costs and will impact both the Libraries and the Rising Phoenix program.

The school says that in-person library services at the Manitowoc and Marinette libraries will cease at the end of the calendar year. The library services at the Sheboygan campus will be significantly reduced in service hours beginning with the start of the spring semester.

The budget cuts will also affect other aspects of school staff and faculty.

“As mentioned in a previous email, we will take a furlough this fiscal year for limited administrative employees who make over $100,000 per year. This will amount to $141,602 in savings,” the letter states.

The letter also says the school will reduce one-time spending by $3,984,954 across all areas of the University.

“This will not be an across-the-board reduction, but instead strategically determined reductions to help us advance UW-Green Bay in the future and not diminish our student-facing services,” the letter says.

The university will also reduce staff travel in the current fiscal year. It will also place “control measures” on all future positions and compensation adjustments. Any new or replacement hire must be approved by the appropriate vice chancellor.

This letter comes as other schools in the UW system also deal with budget cuts. Back in August, UW Oshkosh announced plans to make up for a $18 million deficit through budget cuts and layoffs. This prompted a protest from some students and faculty.

As previously reported, UW System President Jay Rothman explained that lower high school graduate enrollment and less support from the state have made an impact.

