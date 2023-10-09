NFL Inactive Report Week 5 Monday Packers v Raiders

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WBAY) - NFL Inactive Report

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 5

Monday

GREEN BAY PACKERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, RB Aaron Jones, S Anthony Johnson Jr., S Zayne Anderson, LB De’Vondre Campbell, T Caleb Jones.

LAS VEGAS: CB Jakorian Bennett, QB Aidan O’Connell, S Chris Smith II, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Amari Burney, WR Kristian Wilkerson, DT Nesta Jade Silvera.

