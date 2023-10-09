NFL Inactive Report Week 5 Monday Packers v Raiders
Week 5
Monday
GREEN BAY PACKERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, RB Aaron Jones, S Anthony Johnson Jr., S Zayne Anderson, LB De’Vondre Campbell, T Caleb Jones.
LAS VEGAS: CB Jakorian Bennett, QB Aidan O’Connell, S Chris Smith II, CB Nate Hobbs, LB Amari Burney, WR Kristian Wilkerson, DT Nesta Jade Silvera.
