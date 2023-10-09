Manitowoc to host first Pumpkin Palooza to celebrate Halloween

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Manitowoc is holding a Pumpkin Palooza on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

While supplies last, attendees can carve and paint pumpkins that will be used to decorate businesses and parks in downtown Manitowoc during the Halloween season. Participants are asked to bring their own carving tools, but everything else will be provided.

The free public event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Burger Boat Park.

There will be festive music and treats at the event, and attendees are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes to set a festive, Halloween mood. For more information, visit the VisitManitowoc website.

