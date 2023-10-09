How to avoid starting fires this fall and winter

SAFER reminds residents to check the batteries in smoke detectors
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re cooking or just want your home to have a festive scent, setting off the smoke detector can be easy, but these accidents are also preventable.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, in 2022, 53 home fire deaths were reported in Wisconsin. South Area and Fire Emergency Response, or SAFER, is trying to lower that number.

“Space heaters, We recommend making sure those are clean, make sure that they are unplugged when they are not in use. People are going to use their furnaces. They should probably get their furnaces checked by their local company to make sure they are cleaned out and ready for the winter,” said SAFER Fire Deputy Chief Eric Lang.

During ‘Fire Prevention Week’ Fire Departments will be going to schools teaching kids about safety, especially in the kitchen.

“If they are cooking, they’re cooking with their parents. Kids should not be cooking unsupervised in any way, you know, not until teenage years, adolescent years,” Lang said.

Even then, Lang says some people need extra reminders.

“There’s a population of eighteen-year-olds that just started a month ago that are living in dorm rooms and they are not thinking about fire prevention at eighteen. There have been historically been a lot of college dorm fires that have been catastrophic,” Lang added.

But the number one thing people have to remember this week is to check those smoke detectors.

“Make sure that your smoke detectors and your smoke alarms have batteries. We recommend that they get changed with the changing of the clocks. That’s going to be coming up soon, so make sure those batteries are fresh,” said Lang.

One way you can test is your smoke detector is by holding down a button and if it working it will go off. Lang says you should do this test every month.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
Old Dominion is in the lineup for the XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh, August 8-10, 2024
Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey lined up for XRoads 41 Music Festival in Oshkosh
crash image
Sheriff’s office identifies Beaver Dam teen killed in Green Lake County crash
UWGB raising tuition at branch campuses
Nine staff members to be laid off from UWGB, letter to faculty says
Peng Yang is accused of firing shots into the air in Appleton
29-year-old accused of gunfire in Appleton

Latest News

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a missing person: Malinda Kleeman.
Missing person in Shawano County
Commercial Street in Neenah after shooting
Officers who shot, killed man in Neenah cleared of wrongdoing
KWIK TRIP
Spokesperson: Incident causes disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Exterior of the Outagamie County courthouse building.
Outagamie County looking to update hazard mitigation plan
Charlie Berens to perform at Resch Center
Charlie Berens “Good Old Fashioned” Tour coming to Green Bay