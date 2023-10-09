Federal regulators push for more airbag inflator recalls

The NHTSA says Arc Automotive and Delphi Automotive Systems should recall millions of air bags
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON, DC (WBAY) - Millions of airbag inflators could be recalled early next year after two deaths triggered a nearly decade-long investigation.

A meeting was held last Thursday in Washington, DC, where the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration discussed its decision that two airbag inflator manufacturers, Arc Automotive and Delphi Automotive Systems, should recall inflators that explode with excessive pressure and shoot shrapnel into the driver and front passenger.

It could trigger a long and complicated repair of defective airbags in millions of vehicles.

The investigation has been ongoing since July 2015 after reports of ruptures in two vehicles.

According to the NHTSA’s initial decision in September, there have been seven inflator ruptures in the U.S. since 2014. One driver was killed when metal shards flew out after a crash in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse. Other drivers and one passenger were injured, primarily with facial injuries.

Four of the incidents involved a Traverse, with the latest happening in March this year.

According to Arc, the seven ruptures were isolated incidents.

The NHTSA is expected to make a decision on the recalls in December.

