COOL & BREEZY WITH A CHANCE OF LATE SHOWERS

A “candy coating” of frost has been found around northeast Wisconsin this morning. We’ll rise out of the cool 30s, but don’t expect that much of a warm up... High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to middle 50s, with only 40s across the Northwoods. Many of our high temperatures will be five to ten degrees cooler than average for this point in October.

While we’ll see some morning sunshine, clouds will thicken up into the afternoon. A storm system wobbling westward into the northern Great Lakes, will give us a chance of afternoon showers. Most of the light rain will be from Green Bay and to the northeast. Additional showers will be possible tonight and tomorrow with this weathermaker hanging around the region.

There’s a stronger storm that will impact us later in the week. One to three inches of soaking rain is possible from Thursday night through Saturday. The heaviest rain, with a few possible thunderstorms, will be on Friday. That storm will also create plenty of wind as we head into next weekend. Unfortunately, the overcast skies will likely prevent us from getting a view of an annular solar eclipse Saturday morning. You’ll hear more about that as the week rolls on...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: NW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Some sun, then cloudy skies. Cool and breezy. Late showers NORTHEAST. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few showers. Continued cool. LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Overcast skies. Scattered showers. Cool and brisk. Frost possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Early frost possible. Partly cloudy. A little milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Quite breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. HIGH: 55

