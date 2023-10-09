CLOUDS INCREASE THIS AFTERNOON, SPOTTY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

We had some early morning frost and some nice sunshine but clouds will increase and thicken during the afternoon. A few spotty rain showers are possible, especially northeast of Green Bay. Highs look to be in the low to mid 50s, with some upper 40s across the Northwoods. Wind gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range this afternoon.

Clouds hang around tonight but they should limit how cold it gets. A widespread frost is NOT expected. Lows will be in the low 40s to upper 30s. Some spots west and southwest of the Fox Cities towards central Wisconsin could get have a little clearing... and that is where some frost could occur tonight. Winds east a bit area wide.

Another mostly cloudy day is on tap for Tuesday. Spotty rain showers could develop, especially northeast of Green Bay. Highs in the 40s to low 50s should be the general rule but it won’t be as windy. Some frost could develop again Tuesday night/Wednesday morning if skies clear out.

We’ll be in between weather makers on Wednesday so expect a little more sun and milder highs in the upper 50s. Winds shouldn’t be too much of an issue either.

Late Week Storm System (WBAY)

There’s a stronger storm that will impact us later in the week. One to three inches of soaking rain is possible from Thursday night through Saturday. The heaviest rain, with a few possible thunderstorms, will be on Friday. Suffice to say high school football games this week will not have very good weather. The storm will also create plenty of wind as we head into next weekend. Unfortunately, the overcast skies will likely prevent us from getting a view of an annular solar eclipse Saturday morning. You’ll hear more about that as the week rolls on...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM

TODAY: NW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Cool and breezy. Spotty rain showers possible NORTHEAST. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. A few showers possible. Continued cool. LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Overcast skies. Scattered showers. Cool and brisk. Frost possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Early frost possible. Partly cloudy. A little milder. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops by evening. Increasing breezes. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Quite breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Cloudy with more rain. Gusty winds. HIGH: 53 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. HIGH: 55

