On the Clock: Packers set to face Adams, Raiders on Monday Night Football

By Eric Boynton
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will face against an old friend, wide receiver Davante Adams, and the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The best panel in the business, featuring a pinch hitter this week, goes On the Clock to preview Green Bay’s match-up in Las Vegas.

Topics this week with Jason Wilde, Rob Demovsky and Bill Huber include:

  • Is one tame in 23 days a good or bad thing for a young team?
  • The match-up between Packers corner Jaire Alexander and former teammate Adams
  • Who abandons the run game first: LaFleur or McDaniels?
  • Over or under 100 yards rushing for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs?

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
Police lights (generic)
Menasha Police Officer shoots, kills man while responding to domestic dispute
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead
David Bakhtiari sits out in Atlanta
Bakhtiari announces he is done for the year, details issues with knee
Ann Retzlaff is charged with fleeing deputies in a chase in 2021 and failing to show up at...
Former owner of Annie’s Campground bound for trial in Sauk County

Latest News

David Bakhtiari sits out in Atlanta
Bakhtiari announces he is done for the year, details issues with knee
Packers CB Jaire Alexander
Alexander looking forward to matchup with former teammate Adams
Bellin Health Packers vs. Cancer sign
Packers Vs. Cancer to attend Pulaski High School football game
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau...
Packers, Barry search for answers to run defense struggles
Packers logo
Packers host mental health film viewing with Bellin Health