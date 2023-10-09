On the Clock: Packers set to face Adams, Raiders on Monday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will face against an old friend, wide receiver Davante Adams, and the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The best panel in the business, featuring a pinch hitter this week, goes On the Clock to preview Green Bay’s match-up in Las Vegas.

Topics this week with Jason Wilde, Rob Demovsky and Bill Huber include:

Is one tame in 23 days a good or bad thing for a young team?

The match-up between Packers corner Jaire Alexander and former teammate Adams

Who abandons the run game first: LaFleur or McDaniels?

Over or under 100 yards rushing for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs?

