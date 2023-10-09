On the Clock: Packers set to face Adams, Raiders on Monday Night Football
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will face against an old friend, wide receiver Davante Adams, and the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The best panel in the business, featuring a pinch hitter this week, goes On the Clock to preview Green Bay’s match-up in Las Vegas.
Topics this week with Jason Wilde, Rob Demovsky and Bill Huber include:
- Is one tame in 23 days a good or bad thing for a young team?
- The match-up between Packers corner Jaire Alexander and former teammate Adams
- Who abandons the run game first: LaFleur or McDaniels?
- Over or under 100 yards rushing for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs?
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.