Children’s sleepers recalled

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of children’s sleepers are being recalled due to a potential risk of being flammable. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says you should stop using the sleepers and get a refund.

They’re called blanket sleepers and hooded robes by Rene Rofe. They were sold on Amazon in children’s sizes for kids ages 6 to 14 years old. They failed to meet federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear.

No injuries have been reported so far, but the federal safety commission says the sleepers pose a risk of burn injuries to children.

To get a refund, you should destroy the sleepers by cutting them in half and sending a photo of the destroyed product to recall@renerofe.com. Customers will receive a full refund.

