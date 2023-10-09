Beaver Dam teen dies in Green Lake County crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager from Beaver Dam is dead after a crash in Green Lake County.

The crash happened just before 9:30 Saturday night on County Highway A near Springbrook Rd. in Berlin.

Green Lake County sheriff’s deputies say the car went off the road and crashed into trees.

A 17-year-old from Beaver Dam died at the scene. Deputies aren’t saying if the victim was a boy or a girl.

Three other people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital. They’re expected to recover.

Deputies don’t know yet what caused the crash and haven’t released any information about the victims.

