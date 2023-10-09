Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old from North Carolina

Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.
Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert on Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.(Durham PD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina issued an Amber Alert shortly before 4 p.m. Monday for 4-year-old Paisley Grayson.

Durham police said the girl is 3 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. She has orange hair, blue eyes and is believed to be wearing white jean shorts with a plain white T-shirt.

Officials believe Paisley may be with 37-year-old Mitchell Grayson, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes and may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black work pants, according to officials. He has tattoos on his leg, back, chest and both arms.

Police said Paisley and Mitchell Grayson may have left an address on Angier Avenue in Durham in a gray 2000 Chevrolet Astro van with North Carolina license plate HFS7433. The phrase, “Take a picture it will last longer,” is written on the back of the vehicle.

They may be headed to Moravian Falls, North Carolina, or toward South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Durham Police Department at 919 560-4434 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Green Bay
Police lights (generic)
Menasha Police Officer shoots, kills man while responding to domestic dispute
Members of the neighborhood in Port Washington were surprised to see a herd of cows running...
Dozens of cows turn up in a quiet neighborhood
crash image
Beaver Dam teen dies in Green Lake County crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of...
Biden interviewed as part of special counsel investigation into classified documents
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks at the Iowa Faith &...
Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd suspends long-shot GOP 2024 presidential bid, endorses Nikki Haley
FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington,...
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Green Bay on Monday night