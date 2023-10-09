‘All of Us’ research program seeking volunteers from rural communities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you would like to contribute to future medical breakthroughs or lead to new ways to treat and prevent disease, now is your chance (if you are at least 18 years old). Research scientists are looking for volunteers to join a national research program called “All of Us.”

“Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at the American Legion Post 11 of the All of Us research program is coming to Green Bay to help enroll participants into this research study,” said Scott Hebbring, Marshfield Clinic Research Scientist.

The National Institutes of Health partnered with a state-wide consortium of health agencies to create one of the most diverse health databases in history.

“We want to move away from that one size fits all strategy to healthcare, to one where we start treating individuals and more as unique people, because we all come from different backgrounds, live in different environments, have different occupations, cultures, genetics, all these factors. What makes us unique, can impact why we do and don’t get sick,” said Hebbring.

Hebbring says most biomedical research is done in large academic institutions, in mostly urban settings, and not reflective of the diversity in the U.S.

“Not to mention the diversity within Wisconsin, which a lot of Wisconsin in rural communities. So those people are typically underrepresented,” said Hebbring.

The goal is to expedite research and make discoveries that translate into care. Hebbring says it starts with volunteers. You can pre-register online or just show up at 1708 North Irwin Avenue in Green Bay.

“It’s about 30 minutes to collect their blood. We asked to get a urine sample. We get their height and their weight and their blood pressure and a few other simple measurements,” Hebbring explains.

And that’s it. You’ll get 25 dollars as a thank you and the opportunity for a free ancestry and genetic report.

“And then about two to 3% of our participants will also be offered a genetic report that identifies whether or not they may have a genetic risk for a significant disease that if they knew about at an early stage,// we can actually do something about it. To prevent the worst outcomes,” Hebbring.

Hebbring says protecting patient privacy is the most important part of this study. The data provided to those with special clearance will not be identifiable and it cannot be shared with law enforcement.

Online registration is required in advance at https://marshfield.joinallofus.org/ where appointments can also be made. Volunteers can also call the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute at (888) 633-9987 for more information. Onsite testing will take place Tuesday, October 10 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants should go to Sullivan-Wallen American Legion Post #11 located at 1708 N. Irwin Ave. in Green Bay.

