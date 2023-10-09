3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Six reasons why the year’s been so hot
Reasons include solar activity, a volcano, and even dumb luck
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You wouldn’t know it by sticking your head out the window, but it’s been hot this year. Just think back to last week’s record-setting heat -- 3 days in a row.
Globally, last month was the hottest September on record. This summer was the hottest summer on record. 2023 is shaping up to be one of the hottest -- and possibly the hottest -- year on record.
Brad Spakowitz asks, “Why?”
In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, he’ll run down the six reasons for this excessive heat, including something unusual about the sun, a volcano, and even dumb luck.
