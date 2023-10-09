29-year-old accused of gunfire in Appleton

Police responded to a disturbance followed by a man firing shots into the air Saturday morning
Appleton Police squad cars
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton police are holding a 29-year-old man in the Outagamie County Jail on weapons charges after a report of shots being fired over the weekend.

Police were called to the 200-block of S. Walter Ave. just before 2 o’clock in the morning Saturday. There was a disturbance, followed by someone firing shots into the air. The person accused of firing the shots fled the scene before police got there. No one reported being hurt or having property damaged.

Police located the man later and also recovered the firearm they believe he used.

He hasn’t been formally charged, but Appleton police expect he’ll be charged with negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. The negligent handling charge is a felony that carries up to 3½ years in prison; the concealed weapon charge is a misdemeanor that could add 9 months.

