WIDESPREAD FROST POSSIBLE TONIGHT, COOL & UNSETTLED WEEK AHEAD

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect tonight and early Monday morning for nearly all of NE Wisconsin... the exception is Door County where breezes & proximity to warm waters of Lake Michigan should limit the threat. Inland areas may tumble into the mid to low 30s with some upper 20s possible across the Northwoods once again. Protect tender plants or bring them indoors to ensure their survival. Skies will be variably cloudy to mostly clear.

Frost Advisory Tonight (WBAY)

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool weather continues Monday and Tuesday as we remain on the western fringe of a big storm system swirling in Ontario. A stray shower or two may occur Monday with a few more spotty showers on Tuesday across our northeastern areas. Many spots will NOT get any significant moisture over the coming days. Highs should range from the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows Monday night around 40° may end up limiting the frost threat but we’ll have to watch it. Additional frost issues could creep up again Tuesday night and again Wednesday night depending on the sky conditions.

Canadian Storm System (WBAY)

Wednesday looks like a decent day with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a mix of sun & clouds. Winds will be reasonably light as well.

Our next weather maker will be a low pressure system that will swing out of Colorado late in the week. The odds of rain will increase by late Thursday across our southern counties before overspreading NE Wisconsin Friday and Saturday. Several inches of needed moisture may come with this storm in addition to gusty winds. Temperatures should hover in the 50s during the day with overnight lows moderating back into the mid to upper 40s.

Late Week Weather Maker (WBAY)

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT & MONDAY

MONDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Frost possible away from Lake Michigan. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Breezy & cool. Stray shower? HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & cool. Spotty rain showers NORTHEAST. HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Not as cool. HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Clouds thicken. Turning breezy. Late day rain SOUTH. HIGH: 57 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Windy & cloudy with areas of rain. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy with scattered showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Staying breezy. Chance of a shower. HIGH: 55

