WIDESPREAD FROST LIKELY TONIGHT, SPOTTY SHOWERS MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY

Patchy frost is forming over the Northwoods causing Frost Advisories to be issued over Marinette, Oconto, Menominee, Forest, and Florence County until 7 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures will not improve much as highs will only be in the mid to lower 50s with cloud cover returning from the north. An isolated shower or two could form because of winds coming off of Lake Superior and a weak system to the west of Wisconsin. Very little to no rain is expected. Winds will also be calmer on Sunday from the north-northwest. Lows will fall to at or below freezing Sunday night causing widespread frost to form. More than likely, multiple counties will be under Frost Advisories tonight so bring your pets and plants inside.

There are more spotty chances of showers Monday night into Tuesday as a system retrogrades backwards towards upper Michigan from Ontario. As it does, it will weaken rapidly due to a lack of jet stream, but winds will pick up speed Monday and Tuesday from the northwest between 10-25 mph. This will cause temperatures to feel a lot colder Monday and Tuesday. Frost isn’t likely Monday night or Tuesday night because of the breezy winds.

Our next weathermaker looks to be a strong system in Kansas that’ll move through the Wisconsin and Illinois border Thursday night through Saturday. This could bring multiple chances of widespread rain. It’s still too far out to determine how much rain, but there are CHANCES of it.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: NW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Early patchy frost, mostly cloudy & cool. Calmer winds. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, widespread frost likely. LOW: 35

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool, breezy. Isolated sprinkles possible. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible, breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Overcast with afternoon to evening showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. HIGH: 53

