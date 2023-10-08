Monster trucks roar back into Wausau for Monster X Tour

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau rolled out the red carpet for the return of the Monster X Tour in the city. The tour is back by popular demand.

“Man I requested to come back to this show because the fans last year were just so energetic,” Rod Schmidt, the Driver of the Redneck Rampage Monster Truck, said. “They were on their feet, they love monster trucks, we love fans, it’s just a great combination.”

“It is really exciting and I really enjoy it.,” Leeroy Kurth, a fan and attendee of the event, said. “And I’m gonna have a good time and watch the show. It’s gonna put a smile on my face, like it is right now.”

Drivers said that when they drive the grounds of Marathon Park, they must think quickly and make the most of each opportunity.

“It’s a small amphitheater, so it’s a lot of fast circles,” Schmidt said. “So the circle track racing, Chicago style, four, three jumps, it just gets the fans going. And when the fans are on point, we’re on point.”

Fans witnessed five monster trucks competing in freestyle racing and two-wheel skill competitions. They also got a chance for a wild ride of their own.

“The world’s largest school bus monster truck ride truck in the world, we have it here this week at the wild safari,” Mike Fonder, the producer and announcer of the tour, said. “Fans can get on board, see and feel what it’s like to ride in a real monster truck.”

No matter if it was through the pre-show festivities or feeling the horsepower of the trucks, the Monster X Tour’s goal is for fans to have an unforgettable experience.

“I want people to leave this show not only excited, entertained, but educated at the same time,” Fonder said. “I want to try and educate our crowd tonight about the history of monster trucks, where it came from over the last 50 years to where it is today.”

Fonders says they’re already looking forward to coming back to Wausau next year. To keep up with the Monster X Tour, click here.

