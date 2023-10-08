Missing Green Bay man found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon public safety were called to the area of The Riverplace Marina shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 for a report of a person partially submerged in the water offshore.

Rescue crews reached the man who was determined dead on scene.

Investigators from Ashwaubenon Public Safety as well as the Green Bay Police Department plus the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office were able to identify the man. They identify him as 21-year-old Victor Torres-Guadalupe who was missing from Green Bay.

No foul play is suspected in Torres-Guadulupe’s death.

No further information will be released out of respect to the 21-year-old’s family.

