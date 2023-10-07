WATCH - Operation Football: Week 8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna stunned top ranked Kimberly to put themselves in line for an FVA title in our Game of the Week. Plus, Kewaunee and Two Rivers cruised to wins and clinched at least a share of their respective conference crowns on Friday night. Dave Schroeder breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the lights in this week’s Operation Football.
Part One of OPFB will play above, and Part Two will play below.
Check out scores from around the state here:
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 46, Valley Christian 8
Adams-Friendship 47, Wisconsin Dells 13
Algoma 44, Sevastopol 32
Alma-Pepin 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Almond-Bancroft 46, Port Edwards 33
Amery 34, Somerset 18
Amherst 39, Nekoosa 8
Appleton North 42, Appleton East 18
Aquinas 45, Viroqua 16
Arrowhead 37, Waukesha South 13
Athens 50, Greenwood 6
Augusta 18, Independence 16
Bangor 31, Luther 7
Bay Port 56, De Pere 14
Black Hawk 60, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0
Blair-Taylor 46, Eleva-Strum 32
Boyceville 27, Cadott 6
Brookfield Academy 49, Dominican 6
Brookwood 47, Necedah 0
Burlington 38, Union Grove 21
Cambria-Friesland 28, Fall River/Rio 27
Cameron 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Campbellsport 14, Lomira 7
Cashton 45, Royall 6
Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, Random Lake 0
Chequamegon 22, Mellen 0
Chippewa Falls 40, Eau Claire Memorial 22
Clayton 42, Frederic 6
Clear Lake 26, Colfax 19
Colby 49, Abbotsford 14
Coleman 26, Clintonville 22
Columbus 35, Lakeside Lutheran 28
Cuba City 35, Fennimore 0
Darlington 58, Belleville 0
DeForest 28, Sun Prairie West 14
Edgar 41, Auburndale 0
Edgewood def. Big Foot, forfeit
Fall Creek 25, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Franklin 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Freedom 40, Denmark 7
Germantown 43, West Allis Central 6
Gilman 30, Thorp 8
Glenwood City 34, Turtle Lake 7
Grantsburg 53, Hurley 8
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 38, Gibraltar 15
Greendale 17, Whitnall 0
Greenfield 48, Shorewood 0
Hamilton 40, Menomonee Falls 20
Homestead 10, Cedarburg 0
Horicon 49, Dodgeland 14
Hudson 35, Superior 0
Iola-Scandinavia 57, Pacelli 14
Janesville Parker 51, Madison East 0
Jefferson 28, Edgerton 18
Johnson Creek 54, Deerfield 6
Kaukauna 14, Kimberly 13
Kenosha St Joseph 84, Catholic Central 0
Kettle Moraine 24, Mukwonago 6
Kewaskum 31, Sheboygan Falls 14
Kewaunee 48, Southern Door 6
Kiel 35, Valders 12
Kohler 16, Brillion 15
La Crosse Central 15, Sparta 8
La Crosse Logan 49, Holmen 14
Ladysmith 28, Unity 6
Lena 32, Gillett 0
Lodi 49, New Glarus 7
Lourdes Academy 34, St. Mary 28
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21
Madison Memorial 49, Madison La Follette 8
Marathon 33, Pittsville 22
Marquette University 47, Brookfield Central 0
Mauston 39, Wautoma 7
McFarland 54, Whitewater 20
Melrose-Mindoro 31, Whitehall 16
Menasha 55, Sheboygan North 7
Menomonie 39, River Falls 15
Middleton 50, Madison West 3
Milwaukee Riverside University 38, Milwaukee Hamilton 14
Mineral Point 36, Parkview 14
Mondovi 39, Durand-Arkansaw 8
Monona Grove 49, Portage 18
Monroe def. East Troy, forfeit
Mosinee 14, Medford Area 0
Mount Horeb 14, Stoughton 13
Muskego 49, Oconomowoc 14
Neenah 14, Fond du Lac 7
New Auburn 76, Cornell 6
New Berlin West 35, Wauwatosa East 13
New Lisbon 34, Boscobel 26
New Richmond 33, Eau Claire North 0
Newman Catholic 50, Wild Rose 0
Nicolet 17, Whitefish Bay 8
North Crawford 12, De Soto 0
Northwestern 60, Barron 7
Notre Dame 71, Green Bay West 8
Oakfield 48, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14
Oconto Falls 32, Crandon 20
Omro 21, Laconia 13
Onalaska 21, Baraboo 20
Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Oshkosh West 41, Oshkosh North 0
Pewaukee 41, Pius XI Catholic 6
Platteville 43, Poynette 0
Plymouth 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Port Washington 35, Berlin 20
Potosi 34, River Ridge 26
Prairie du Chien 21, Brodhead 0
Princeton 42, Williams Bay 6
Pulaski 46, Green Bay Southwest 12
Racine Case 48, Racine Horlick 12
Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Martin Luther 14
Randolph 32, Pardeeville 21
Reedsville 42, Hilbert 7
Rice Lake 48, Osceola 13
Richland Center 17, River Valley 0
Sauk Prairie 35, Fort Atkinson 14
Seymour 34, Waupaca 0
Shell Lake def. Valley Christian, forfeit
Shoreland Lutheran 48, St Thomas More 24
Siren 48, Luck 0
Spencer 13, Manawa 10
Spring Valley 27, Elmwood-Plum City 22
St. Croix Falls 48, Cumberland 14
Stevens Point 21, Marshfield 0
Stratford 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 0
Three Lakes 66, Niagara 6
Tomahawk 7, Westfield 0
Two Rivers 62, New Holstein 6
Verona 41, Janesville Craig 6
Waterford 38, Wilmot 14
Waterloo 25, Clinton 22
Watertown Luther Prep 27, Lake Country Lutheran 20
Waukesha West 31, Waukesha North 7
Waunakee 49, Milton 6
Wausau West 14, Hortonville 6
Wausaukee 50, Suring 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 27, Riverdale 20
West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 6
West Salem 49, Black River Falls 8
Westby 27, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Wisconsin Lutheran 43, Cudahy 6
Wisconsin Rapids 31, Appleton West 0
Wrightstown 18, Little Chute 14
Xavier 45, Winneconne 19
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.