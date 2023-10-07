WATCH - Operation Football: Week 8

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna stunned top ranked Kimberly to put themselves in line for an FVA title in our Game of the Week. Plus, Kewaunee and Two Rivers cruised to wins and clinched at least a share of their respective conference crowns on Friday night. Dave Schroeder breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the lights in this week’s Operation Football.

Part One of OPFB will play above, and Part Two will play below.

Check out scores from around the state here:

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 46, Valley Christian 8

Adams-Friendship 47, Wisconsin Dells 13

Algoma 44, Sevastopol 32

Alma-Pepin 54, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Almond-Bancroft 46, Port Edwards 33

Amery 34, Somerset 18

Amherst 39, Nekoosa 8

Appleton North 42, Appleton East 18

Aquinas 45, Viroqua 16

Arrowhead 37, Waukesha South 13

Athens 50, Greenwood 6

Augusta 18, Independence 16

Bangor 31, Luther 7

Bay Port 56, De Pere 14

Black Hawk 60, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 0

Blair-Taylor 46, Eleva-Strum 32

Boyceville 27, Cadott 6

Brookfield Academy 49, Dominican 6

Brookwood 47, Necedah 0

Burlington 38, Union Grove 21

Cambria-Friesland 28, Fall River/Rio 27

Cameron 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8

Campbellsport 14, Lomira 7

Cashton 45, Royall 6

Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, Random Lake 0

Chequamegon 22, Mellen 0

Chippewa Falls 40, Eau Claire Memorial 22

Clayton 42, Frederic 6

Clear Lake 26, Colfax 19

Colby 49, Abbotsford 14

Coleman 26, Clintonville 22

Columbus 35, Lakeside Lutheran 28

Cuba City 35, Fennimore 0

Darlington 58, Belleville 0

DeForest 28, Sun Prairie West 14

Edgar 41, Auburndale 0

Edgewood def. Big Foot, forfeit

Fall Creek 25, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Franklin 52, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Freedom 40, Denmark 7

Germantown 43, West Allis Central 6

Gilman 30, Thorp 8

Glenwood City 34, Turtle Lake 7

Grantsburg 53, Hurley 8

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 38, Gibraltar 15

Greendale 17, Whitnall 0

Greenfield 48, Shorewood 0

Hamilton 40, Menomonee Falls 20

Homestead 10, Cedarburg 0

Horicon 49, Dodgeland 14

Hudson 35, Superior 0

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Pacelli 14

Janesville Parker 51, Madison East 0

Jefferson 28, Edgerton 18

Johnson Creek 54, Deerfield 6

Kaukauna 14, Kimberly 13

Kenosha St Joseph 84, Catholic Central 0

Kettle Moraine 24, Mukwonago 6

Kewaskum 31, Sheboygan Falls 14

Kewaunee 48, Southern Door 6

Kiel 35, Valders 12

Kohler 16, Brillion 15

La Crosse Central 15, Sparta 8

La Crosse Logan 49, Holmen 14

Ladysmith 28, Unity 6

Lena 32, Gillett 0

Lodi 49, New Glarus 7

Lourdes Academy 34, St. Mary 28

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

Madison Memorial 49, Madison La Follette 8

Marathon 33, Pittsville 22

Marquette University 47, Brookfield Central 0

Mauston 39, Wautoma 7

McFarland 54, Whitewater 20

Melrose-Mindoro 31, Whitehall 16

Menasha 55, Sheboygan North 7

Menomonie 39, River Falls 15

Middleton 50, Madison West 3

Milwaukee Riverside University 38, Milwaukee Hamilton 14

Mineral Point 36, Parkview 14

Mondovi 39, Durand-Arkansaw 8

Monona Grove 49, Portage 18

Monroe def. East Troy, forfeit

Mosinee 14, Medford Area 0

Mount Horeb 14, Stoughton 13

Muskego 49, Oconomowoc 14

Neenah 14, Fond du Lac 7

New Auburn 76, Cornell 6

New Berlin West 35, Wauwatosa East 13

New Lisbon 34, Boscobel 26

New Richmond 33, Eau Claire North 0

Newman Catholic 50, Wild Rose 0

Nicolet 17, Whitefish Bay 8

North Crawford 12, De Soto 0

Northwestern 60, Barron 7

Notre Dame 71, Green Bay West 8

Oakfield 48, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 14

Oconto Falls 32, Crandon 20

Omro 21, Laconia 13

Onalaska 21, Baraboo 20

Oostburg 49, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Oshkosh West 41, Oshkosh North 0

Pewaukee 41, Pius XI Catholic 6

Platteville 43, Poynette 0

Plymouth 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Port Washington 35, Berlin 20

Potosi 34, River Ridge 26

Prairie du Chien 21, Brodhead 0

Princeton 42, Williams Bay 6

Pulaski 46, Green Bay Southwest 12

Racine Case 48, Racine Horlick 12

Racine St. Catherine’s 34, Martin Luther 14

Randolph 32, Pardeeville 21

Reedsville 42, Hilbert 7

Rice Lake 48, Osceola 13

Richland Center 17, River Valley 0

Sauk Prairie 35, Fort Atkinson 14

Seymour 34, Waupaca 0

Shell Lake def. Valley Christian, forfeit

Shoreland Lutheran 48, St Thomas More 24

Siren 48, Luck 0

Spencer 13, Manawa 10

Spring Valley 27, Elmwood-Plum City 22

St. Croix Falls 48, Cumberland 14

Stevens Point 21, Marshfield 0

Stratford 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Three Lakes 66, Niagara 6

Tomahawk 7, Westfield 0

Two Rivers 62, New Holstein 6

Verona 41, Janesville Craig 6

Waterford 38, Wilmot 14

Waterloo 25, Clinton 22

Watertown Luther Prep 27, Lake Country Lutheran 20

Waukesha West 31, Waukesha North 7

Waunakee 49, Milton 6

Wausau West 14, Hortonville 6

Wausaukee 50, Suring 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 27, Riverdale 20

West De Pere 45, Green Bay Preble 6

West Salem 49, Black River Falls 8

Westby 27, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Wisconsin Lutheran 43, Cudahy 6

Wisconsin Rapids 31, Appleton West 0

Wrightstown 18, Little Chute 14

Xavier 45, Winneconne 19

