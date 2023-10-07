FROST THREAT RETURNS, FALL FEEL IS HERE TO STAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
HERE IS THE FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 2023.
By Keith Gibson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Well, well, well. What a difference a few days makes, right? Fall has returned and it’s not going anywhere for a while. Frost will be a concern over the next few nights with lows dipping well into the 30s in many spots. The favored area for frost tonight & Sunday morning looks to be mainly NORTH of Green Bay across far NE Wisconsin. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect here from 1 AM - 7 AM Sunday.

Frost Advisory Tonight
Frost Advisory Tonight(WBAY)

I expect a fair amount of clouds through Tuesday along with cool breezes and below normal temperatures. A BIG area of low pressure will be swirling across Ontario and our area will be on the western fringe. Some spotty showers are possible, especially across our northeastern areas. Highs in the low the mid 50s may be the best we can do. The average high is now 62°.

Big Storm To Our East
Big Storm To Our East(WBAY)

We’re going to get in between weather makers on Wednesday. This now looks like the best day of the week with highs in the upper 50s, lighter winds, and a mix of sun & clouds.

Another system from late Thursday through Saturday could give us several inches of rain, windy conditions, and continued chilly air. This will be the one to watch for much needed beneficial moisture.

Late Week Rain Potential
Late Week Rain Potential(WBAY)

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15 KTS, WAVES:1-2′

MONDAY: WNW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Frost possible NORTH. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. Not as windy. Frost threat at NIGHT. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Morning frost possible. Mostly cloudy & breezy. Isolated showers NORTHEAST. HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Isolated showers NORTHEAST. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Afternoon rain develops SOUTH. Turning breezy. HIGH: 56 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Cloudy & windy with areas of rain. HIGH: 51 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Cloudy & windy with areas of rain. HIGH: 51

