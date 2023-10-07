FROST THREAT HIGH AS LOWS FALL TO NEAR FREEZING SEVERAL NIGHTS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The cold has arrived! At the start of the month, northeast Wisconsin was 20 degrees above average with several records broken, but now we are below average for temperatures as highs will be in the mid to lower 50s for the next seven days. The average highs is suppose to be in the mid 60s which means highs will be around 10 degrees below average. Temperatures will be cold enough overnight where scattered frost is likely Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night. If you have plants outside that are sensitive to the cold, cover them up or bring them inside. Time to bring out those heavy jackets and heaters!

A weak system will move southward from Canada toward Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This system may cause a few isolated showers to form from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon especially with winds coming off of Lake Superior. Very to little to NO accumulation is expected from these showers. Our next solid chance of widespread rain looks to come next Thursday and Friday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25+ KTS, WAVES: 3-5′

TONIGHT: NW 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 3-5′

SUNDAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Mostly sunny start then clouds increase, breezy & cold. Isolated sprinkles. HIGH: 55

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chances of frost. Isolated showers. LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, chances of isolated showers. Calmer winds. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, early frost likely. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chances of isolated showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, still below average for highs. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Cloudy with chances of showers. HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Cloudy with chances of showers. HIGH: 53

