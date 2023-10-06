Wisconsin’s annual youth hunt held this weekend
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an exciting weekend for young hunters in Wisconsin. The state is holding its annual two-day youth deer hunt on Saturday and Sunday.
The youth hunt is intended to give hunters 15 years old and younger the opportunity to learn from a mentor and gain deer hunting experience. Participation in the hunt is available to Wisconsin residents and non-residents.
Don Corrigan, president of the Northeast Chapter Of Wings Over Wisconsin, joins us in the video above.
